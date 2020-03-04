New Stargirl Photos Released

Wednesday was a big day for news on Stargirl, the upcoming series that will air on both the DC Universe streaming service and The CW. First up was the announcement that the much-anticipated series starring Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl will make its debut on DC Universe on May 11 followed by the network television premiere on The CW on Tuesday, May 12 but that wasn’t the only gem for fans. Two brand new photos from the pilot episode were also released giving fans what may be the best look yet at Stargirl in action.

Again, it’s only two photos but both showcase Stargirl wielding the Cosmic Staff, all lit up and activated after she finds it in the belongings of her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). In the first photo, Courtney is dressed in what appears to be street clothes and in the second, she’s fully suited up in her Stargirl costume. Check them out below.

Fans of The CW’s DC TV programming got a first, albeit brief, look at Stargirl during its recent Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in which, after the events of “Crisis” it was established that Stargirl exists on Earth-2 in the newly-remade Multiverse, though it is unlikely that Stargirl will experience any crossover with The CW’s existing DC shows.

Stargirl also isn’t the only of the DC Universe shows to have something of a “sharing” situation in terms of its broadcast. Doom Patrol‘s second season will air on both DC Universe and the upcoming HBO Max.

Based off of DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. Johns executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. In addition to Basinger and Wilson, the series stars Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, and Hunter Sansone.

Stargirl debuts Monday, May 11 on DC Universe. It will debut on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12.

