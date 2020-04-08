Stargirl Makes a Plan for Justice in New Trailer

Courtney Whitmore may be new to the superhero life, but do not count Blue Valley, Nebraska’s newest protector out just yet. The CW has released an all-new trailer for the upcoming Stargirl series and the latest carrier of the Cosmic Staff may be the next generation of justice but she’s armed with a plan on how to get it done — a three point plan, even. In the newly released trailer, Stargirl has some clear ideas about how to protect her city and those she loves from the threat of the Injustice Society. You can check it out for yourself in the video above.

“I have a three-point plan,” Courtney (Brec Bassinger) tells her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) when he expresses concern about her approach to her newfound powers. “Find them, surprise them, kick their…”

Yeah, we’d say Stargirl has a plan. The Injustice Society might just want to watch out.

Stargirl will follow Courtney, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when her mother remarries and then the whole family movies to Nebraska. If moving halfway across the country wasn’t difficult enough, there’s also the matter of her stepfather’s connection to the Justice Society of America as Pat was once the sidekick to Starman. Now, when Courtney finds Starman’s Cosmic Staff, the mystical object chooses her as the next generation of justice. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing,” Johns revealed in an interview last year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school,” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

And fans will have two ways to enjoy the fun of Stargirl. The series is set to debut first on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and then make its network debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.

