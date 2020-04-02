DC's Stargirl: New "Sidekick" Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming DC comics-inspired series Stargirl and this time, it's the titular heroine's sidekick -- who just so happens to be her stepfather -- is taking center stage, even if he's maybe a little new to using the major tool in his arsenal. The new trailer comes after several new looks at the series, including two stunning new posters and new photos from the premiere. The trailer, though, may be the most fun look yet as we finally get to see Pat Dugan's S.T.R.I.P.E. in action.

In the trailer, which you can check out in the video above, we don't get to see much of S.T.R.I.P.E. in action, but we do get a glimpse at how the impressive robot operates with Pat inside working to keep Stargirl safe as she takes on Sportsmaster.

Stargirl will follow Courtney (Brec Bassinger), a high school student whose life is turned upside when her mother remarries and moves them to Nebraska. More than that, there's her stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America as her stepfather Pat Dugan? He was the sidekick to Starman. The series will take inspiration from the Stars and STRIPE comic, and according to co-creator and executive producer Geoff Johns will also have a tone similar to that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

"It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing," Johns revealed in an interview last year. "And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting."

"It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school," Johns explained. "It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

Stargirl is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 and then make its network debut on The CW on Tuesday, May 19.

