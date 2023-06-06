Steelworks #1 Review: Does Steel Work?

Superman died. It was one of the biggest events in comic book history when the Man of Steel met his match in the powerhouse known as Doomsday. Of course, in comics, characters might not stay dead forever, or even for that long. So when Clark Kent rose from the grave, some readers needed to reassess the lasting impact of the story in question. Perhaps the biggest lasting impact for the storyline wasn't Kal-El's short-lived farewell, but the introduction of the hero John Henry Irons, a.k.a. Steel. Does Steelworks manage to do justice to Irons with Star Trek's Michael Dorn at the helm?

John Henry Irons has come a long way since the days when he was working construction in Metropolis. Originally saved by the Man of Steel and donning a suit of armor once Superman fell at the hands of Doomsday, what is Steel to do in a world that not only has one Kryptonian savior, but several? This is the key premise of Steelworks, wherein Irons runs a company of the same name, hoping to empower the people of Metropolis to a point where Superman and his family may no longer be needed. Of course, trouble is already brewing for Irons and his niece, Natasha.

To start, the hook of Steelworks really works. John Henry Irons finds himself walking a fine line, attempting to empower regular citizens while also trying not to undo the work Clark Kent and his ever-expanding Superfamily are putting out. Dorn, who actually played the role of Steel in Superman: The Animated Series, doesn't just have a firm grasp on Irons as a character but the current state of the DC Universe as well, which is important considering the story he's trying to tell here. I think there's always hesitancy amongst comic fans when it comes to a celebrity jumping on a series who might not be keeping up with a particular comic universe, but Dorn certainly puts any of those potential fears to bed. There's a danger with Steel in general wherein he can be portrayed as a little too close to Marvel's Iron Man, or has a completely different problem where he is overshadowed by Superman himself. Dorn and Basri are able to find the balance, respecting both the history of Irons while also giving some juicy tidbits of his new story to reel in skeptical readers.

For quite a few years, John has been joined by his niece Natasha, who takes on the name Steel herself and dons a suit of armor similar to her uncle's. The pair have some charming banter, with Dorn clearly looking to make "Nat" a solid entry in the series as a strong supporting character. The two having a discussion regarding whether they too will need to hang up their respective "tights" should Steelworks be successful is an interesting one, and it once again throws fans a compelling scene to chew on.

Steelworks has two major flaws when it comes to its premiere issue, which is a solid one, but I would be remiss if I didn't mention them. The first is found in its villains, which are uniting under the express modus operandi of putting an end to "Steelworks" but hardy have origins that are as compelling as Irons' current status quo. While Dorn tries to build some mystery as to just what powers the new villains are working with, it feels frustratingly confusing rather than piquing the interest of the reader. I had to re-read a page several times to realize that one of the villains had "Kitty Pryde-like" abilities for example.

The other big misfire here is the first issue's conclusion, which seems to end out of nowhere. One strength that I think DC Comics has had in the past is creating premiere issues that provide a hint as to what is in store for a reader if they are looking to stick around for however long the creative team will be handling the characters. While this is a mini-series of six issues, the first issue has a conclusion that doesn't quite give buyers a harrowing cliffhanger or thread that demands you to pick up issue #2. Irons' new status is reason enough to continue picking up Steelworks moving forward for its short run but a strong finish would have been the cherry on top for issue #1.

While not a part of the main story, in an effort to swing back around to the issue's strengths, the final pages looking at the devastation that is often caused by Superman fighting evil is another interesting touch. It goes to show why something like Steelworks would be necessary as even Clark can't be on the ground fixing all the damage caused by his enemies. It's also an interesting addition as a reader to see a more grounded take on the collateral damage from superhero fights in general, which can often tally in the millions or even billions. Steelworks emerging as DC's take on Marvel's Damage Control isn't a bad route when all is said and done.

Steelworks has some chinks in its armor, but it's a solid start and a definite buy for both Superman and Steel die-hards alike. It's unfortunate to see that this is only a mini-series as John Henry Irons is a fundamental part of Metropolis and I hope to see more from Steel, and Steelworks, in the future of DC Comics.

Published by DC Comics

Written by Michael Dorn

Art by Sami Basri

Colors by Andrew Dalhouse

Letters by Rob Leigh

Cover by Clay Mann And Alejandro Sanchez