The Suicide Squad Reportedly Adds Nathan Fillion to Cast

James Gunn’s Suicide Squad may have just enlisted another member. According to Deadline, Nathan Fillion is joining The Suicide Squad in an undisclosed role. Fillion worked with Gunn on his previous films Slither in 2006 and Super in 2019 and had a small role in Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

Fillion stars in The Rookie on ABC, which returns for its second season in late September. His best known for playing Rick Castle on the ABC drama Castle. To Browncoats everywhere, he’ll always be Capt. Malcolm Reynolds of Firefly-class starship Serenity, a role he played through 13 episodes of Joss Whedon’s Firefly and the feature film follow-up Serenity. He’s also appeared on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and A Series of Unfortunate Events. He received awards nominations for his work on Desperate Housewives and One Life to Live. He often voices Green Lantern Hal Jordan in DC Animation’s direct-to-DVD films, most-recently in Reign of the Supermen.

Warner Bros. sequel to/reworking of Suicide Squad brought Gunn on board as writer/director while he was temporarily fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, directed by David Ayers, despite sharing cast members and characters. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

If the report holds true, Fillion joins a cast that includes returning stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Other newcomers to the cast include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Flula Borg and Idris Elba in undisclosed roles.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.