The Suicide Squad Star Jai Courtney Reignites DC vs. Marvel Feud With Hilarious NSFW Message

✖

The Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney will not let the DC vs. Marvel rivalry die. Courtney was recently doing the press tour for The Suicide Squad and was asked directly which Marvel Cinematic Universe character he would like to see join the Suicide Squad (aka Task Force X). Well, there is an entire library of Marvel characters that Jai Courtney could've chosen from, but instead, he went with this less-than-diplomatic response: "F*ck Marvel! Needless to say, Jai Courtney's co-stars on the interview were not prepared for the Australian actor to go off like that - but should we really have expected anything less from Captain Boomerang?

Jai Courtney is following in the footsteps of Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) as one of the actors from the original Suicide Squad movie returning for James Gunn's (sequel? Reboot?). That's all to say: Courtney has by now fully embodied the role and persona of Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang, so before any Marvel and/or DC fans get to bent out of shape about what they hear in the clip above, just remember that Courtney is just having a bit of fun, and looks to still be very much 'in character' during that interview.

this is funny af 😂 i don’t wanna see anyone crying about it — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 26, 2021

Comcibook.com's Brandon Davis saw The Suicide Squad early, and shared this reaction with DC fans:

"#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn! #TheSuicideSquad brings some awesome new characters and cast to this world. John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman… all fantastic. Everybody will have a different favorite character. Ratcatcher-2 really stands out!"

Clips of The Suicide Squad have indicated that reaction above is indeed on point. Gunn's take on Task Force X seems to mix the absurd, the shockingly violent, and definitely some grossness into one of the filmmaker's signature off-beat pulpy blockbuster movie experiences.

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters, IMAX, and on Disney+, starting on August 6th.