First The Suicide Squad Reactions Surface Online
Though director James Gunn and his cast have teased their reactions to seeing the movie, the first press screening for Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad took place today and reactions to the film have arrived online! One of the film's stars John Cena previously had a chat with ComicBook.com about where he was asked about The Suicide Squad, simply stating his review as: "You're not ready;" and the critics agree! We've collected some of the reactions to seeing the film below and with just weeks to go it seems like the hype train has left the station.
ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis had this to say about the film: "#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn! #TheSuicideSquad brings some awesome new characters and cast to this world. John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman… all fantastic. Everybody will have a different favorite character. Ratcatcher-2 really stands out!" Check out some of the other reactions to the film below!
In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.
“I liked the idea of these disparate aesthetics, as if you’re bringing in each of these characters from a different movie or TV show,” Gunn previously told Empire about his new squad. “So Peacemaker is from a 1970s TV show; Bloodsport is more of a modern, scary, grimdark character; Ratcatcher 2 is from some Saw horror film; Javelin looks ridiculous; Savant is kind of cool, but also kind of Def Leppard in the wrong ways; and Harley is Harley! And they’re thrown together in this sort of natural, real world that we present with Corto Maltese, which is very grounded.”
The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 5th.
Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving
prevnext
#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving.
James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless.
There’s nothing like it. Damn! pic.twitter.com/GTTMR3EOJD— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 15, 2021
A swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie
prevnext
I had the BEST time watching #TheSuicideSquad — it is a swing-for-the-fences kind of comic book movie & I love that. It's big, bold & visually stunning. You will see James Gunn’s horror roots splattered all over this thing. It’s violent, but hilarious. Angry, but also VERY sweet. pic.twitter.com/qUbXQ75abt— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 15, 2021
violent & hilarious
prevnext
#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPf5— Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 15, 2021
Unpredictable blockbuster
prevnext
Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It's a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It's just so entertaining that you'll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 15, 2021
The cast is excellent together
prevnext
#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m— Film Poser™️ Gabriela🌈 (@gaby_burgos27) July 15, 2021
balls to the wall *bonkers*
prevnext
So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx— Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021
A perfect chaotic cast ensemble
prevnext
#TheSuicideSquad an action-packed fun time full of wittiness. A perfect chaotic cast ensemble. It’s gory, entertaining & a wild ride. Definitely a step-up from the first one. pic.twitter.com/yfTsX6zm0Y— Film Poser™️ Sofía🌻 (@ana_sofia53) July 15, 2021
The most James Gunn film I've ever seen
prevnext
I recently got to see #TheSuicideSquad on @IMAX, which was an ill experience. @JamesGunn took full advantage of that hard R, delivering a big bad of MADNESS that's the most James Gunn film I've ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB film, IMO. pic.twitter.com/LTsApE2lnK— KHAL ME IF YOU GET LOST (@khal) July 15, 2021
Beyond deserving of the R-rating
prevnext
Had the chance to see #TheSuicideSquad a few weeks ago and MY GOODNESS was it awesome.
It explodes off the screen. You'll love the characters. Epic scale. Awesome action. It's beyond deserving of the R-rating, by the way. Wild stuff.
People are going to love it. SEE IT IN IMAX! pic.twitter.com/LtyiFF4rvu— Jeff D (MovieRankings.net) (@JeffDLowe) July 15, 2021
As funny, irreverent and violent as promised
prev
The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021
What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C