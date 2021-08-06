The Suicide Squad has released a new clip online - and it is a doozy! James Gunn's take on the Suicide Squad franchise is packed with the thick ensemble of DC Comics villains and anti-heroes who get recruited (or re-recruited) by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), with the promise that many of these oddball characters will meet horrible demises during their ill-fated mission. Well, in this new clip from The Suicide Squad we get to see Nathan Fillion's character, The Detachable Kid, in action - or rather, his inaction. In what is a moment that's both funny, weird, and body horror creepy "TDK" shows off his strange power, and why it is a terrible choice for Task Force X.

Nathan Fillion's The Detachable Kid is about as useless as he sounds in this hilarious exclusive clip from The Suicide Squad. pic.twitter.com/IKdQhlbBt1 — IGN (@IGN) July 23, 2021

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis got see The Suicide Squad early, and had the following tease for fans:

"#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely insane. Violent as hell, raunchy, unforgiving. James Gunn is fully unleashed. It’s sometimes overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… all of it. Relentless. There’s nothing like it. Damn! #TheSuicideSquad brings some awesome new characters and cast to this world. John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman… all fantastic. Everybody will have a different favorite character. Ratcatcher-2 really stands out!"

One of the most fun things about The Suicide Squad's marketing and promotion has been the absolute certainty that James Gunn is going to brutally kill off most of the ensemble cast he's assembled - but who goes, and how soon, are delicious little mysteries that we'll only discover once the film is out.

Right now, we're not putting a lot of faith in the idea that Nathan Fillion's TDK is going to stick around all that long if this scene is any indication. That same ominous feeling extends to characters like Pete Davidson's Blackguard, Michael Rooker's Savant, Flula Borg's Javelin, Mayling Ng's Mongal. We're betting they all end up in the ground before the third act. Then again, James Gunn is the type of director that could pull the rug out from under us and reveal that one of the most minor or unlikely characters is the only one to walk away alive.

...But again, this clip doesn't make the case that TDK will be that guy.

The Suicide Squad will be in theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.