Joel Kinnaman Teases Suicide Squad Return

There are already several stars from the original Suicide Squad movie set to return in James Gunn‘s reboot/sequel. Margot Robbie is once again taking on the role of Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney is taking Captain Boomerang for another spin, and Viola Davis is set to reprise her role as Amanda Waller. Even though The Suicide Squad has been approached as somewhat of a blank slate, there are a lot of familiar faces preparing to hop in front of the camera. Thanks to a recent post on Instagram, it looks as though Joel Kinnaman may also be returning to action.

When the casting process for The Suicide Squad ramped up earlier this year, there were conflicting reports about Kinnaman’s return as Rick Flagg. It was initially suggested that he wouldn’t be a part of the new film’s cast. However, just about a month later, another report stated that Rick Flagg was indeed returning.

Nothing official has come from Warner Bros., DC, or James Gunn to this point, but Kinnaman did raise speculation of his involvement with a photo on Instagram. The actor posted a picture of himself and two other men at a gun range on Tuesday, saying he was “easing into that squad prep,” which seems to hint at his involvement in the sequel.

“At the range with my great friend and teacher Kevin Vance and Lele the Italian Stallion,” Kinnaman wrote. “Easing into that squad preppppp.”

At this point, there is no telling whether or not Kinnaman is actually going to be in the film or not, but this does make a return feel possible.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.