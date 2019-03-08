Suicide Squad: Here Is What Idris Elba Could Look Like As Deadshot

Fans were still figuring out how they felt about Will Smith leaving the Deadshot role for the Suicide Squad sequel when they heard the news that Idris Elba might be coming in to take the part over, and now we have a glimpse at what that combination could look like.

Elba is reportedly in talks to take on the Deadshot role in the sequel Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay, and thanks to BossLogic we now know what that could possibly look like. The armor retains the character’s black, red, and silver color scheme though BossLogic has given it some modifications in the design department.

This version of Elba is pulled from his role in Pacific Rim, and he’s brandishing Deadshot’s trademark scope over his eye and holding his helmet to his side. Honestly, it just fits, and if Smith did have to leave the role, getting someone of Elba’s caliber to come in and take over is incredible if it ends up becoming reality.

You can check out BossLogic’s work in the photo above.

“Quick pacific rim @idriselba into #deadshot rework! #suicidesquad2 if true, you have my attention 😀 @SuicideSquadWB”

The original report indicated that Elba met with Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay director James Gunn last week, and evidently, the meeting went very very well. At one point the studio was debating whether they should recast the part or not at all, but Gunn and Elba’s meeting seems to have silenced those initial doubts.

As for Smith, he exited the project simply due to scheduling conflicts.

Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay will feature the return of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as a central character, though outside of Deadshot it isn’t known who (if anyone) of the original cast will be making their returns. We know Joel Kinnaman and Smith aren’t returning, and it is likely that Jared Leto’s Joker will also sit this one out. That leaves Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Jay Hernandez (Inferno), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Killer Croc), Karen Fukuhara (Katana), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) still up in the air, but odds are at least some of them will make the return to the big screen.

Do you like Elba in the role of Deadshot? Let us know in the comments!

