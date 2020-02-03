Super Bowl 2020: Wonder Woman 1984 TV Spot With Tide Released

Super Bowl 54 is officially underway, and audiences are tuning in to check out all of the action, buzzworthy moments, and commercials that the event brings. While Warner Bros. is among the multiple studios that are not bringing trailers to the event, it looks like they were still able to promote one of their upcoming blockbusters in a big way. Proctor and Gamble aired a special commercial during the Super Bowl, which featured an unexpected tie-in to the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. You can check it out for yourself below.

The highly-anticipated sequel will see Gal Gadot returning as the Princess of Themyscira in an all-new adventure set in the 1980s.

“Why 1984? We wanted to bring Diana into the modern world, but the ’80s is a period that Wonder Woman is quite synonymous with,” director Patty Jenkins said of the film’s setting in a previous interview. “So it was great to see her there, but most importantly, it’s sort of the height of Western civilization and the success of the world that we all live in in the aftermath of now. So I was curious to collide our Wonder Woman into the height of our current modern belief system, and what kind of villains come out of that, and see what happens. So it all came quite naturally.”

“For an actor to see himself playing in a movie is always a very strange thing, because you’re very judgmental about yourself and you’re very nervous and all you see is you,” Gadot added. “And I got to say the first time I watched Wonder Woman [1984], and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand… I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.“

Wonder Woman 1984 will also star Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah.

