Supergirl Blurred Lines Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Blurred Lines,” the third episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season, which will air on October 20. In the episode, things are tough all over, with J’Onn diving into his own memories to try to solve a difficult mystery, Kara trying to fix her relationship with Lena, and more. It seems as though the decision to have “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as the de facto midseason finale on Supergirl is moving its action up so that the season itself is moving quicker than it usually does. How much of this will be resolved by then, though, and how much will continue into 2020, is anybody’s guess.

As with the previous episode, it seems likely that J’Onn is undergoing some serious self-examination as a result of his brother coming back into the picture. You can check the synopsis out below.

BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST– Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner added. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

Supergirl returns with its fifth season in October on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW. “Stranger Beside Me” will debut on October 13.