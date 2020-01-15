Supergirl “Bottle Episode” Preview Released

The mega-crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” ended Tuesday night and saw The CW‘s Arrowverse hit with some major changes. When the Multiverse was reborn a brand new world, Earth-Prime, was created which saw Supergirl‘s reality now coexisting in the same world as The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman as well as Black Lightning who also made the leap to this brand new world. That wasn’t the only major shift for Supergirl, however, as it was soon revealed that on Earth-Prime Lex Luthor isn’t a villain; instead, he’s regarded as a hero and was even awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to boot. But a leopard doesn’t change its spots even in a brave new multiverse and in a new preview for Supergirl‘s upcoming “Bottle Episode”, it appears that Lex is up to his same old tricks.

In the preview, which you can check out below, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) is surprised to see that her brother Lex (Jon Cryer) is alive and well and more than that, regarded as a hero. It would seem that Lena has memory of the previous world, which could be interesting. The preview also shows that Lex is literally Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) boss at the DEO now and it appears that despite knowing that Lex is bad news, she may have no choice but to work with him in order to save the world yet again only this time presumably from Leviathan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Bottle Episode” will also feature guest star Meaghan Rath as a female Brainiac-5. Meaghan is the real-life sister of Jesse Rath who plays Brainiac-5/Brainy on The CW series and while the preview doesn’t make clear exactly how she factors in, given that the following episode will see Winn (Jeremy Jordan) return from the future and the preview does appear to show the interior of the Legion’s ship, it’s possible she’s come from the future. In any case, Meaghan’s appearance is something that was announced last year at San Diego-Comic Con.

“[This is] something that I’ve been pitching since I got the role,” Jesse said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “You can’t talk about Brainy without talking about his family. My real-life sister will be joining the show, Meaghan Rath. She will be playing a female Brainiac-5.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bottle Episode” below.

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 7/8c on The CW. “Bottle Episode” airs January 19.