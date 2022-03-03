Supergirl: Check Out This Deleted Scene From the Complete Series Blu-ray Out March 8

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with an exclusive clip from the upcoming dual releases of Supergirl: The Complete Sixth Season and Supergirl: The Complete Series on DVD and Blu-ray. Due out on March 8th, the releases follow the series finale of Supergirl, which aired in November. The Complete Sixth Season features 20 episodes and a handful of bonus features, including a farewell featurette looking back on the series and saying goodbye to the cast. The Complete Series is 29 DVDs or 22 Blu-rays featuring all 126 episodes of the series, which launched on CBS in 2015, and ran through 2021, with all but the first season airing on The CW.

In the clip, Nia is having some trouble, and she turns to Isabel for advice. It comes from the tenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season, titled “Still I Rise.”

You can see the clip above, and the official synopses for the two releases below.

After six supercharged seasons, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC mark the end of an epic era with the final installment of the action-packed series with the release of Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season on Blu-ray & DVD March 8, 2022. Fans can purchase the sets which, in addition to all 20 super-powered episodes from season six, also contains an all-new featurette and deleted scenes. Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season on is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Supergirl: The Complete Series will also be available, containing all 126 exhilarating episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all six epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Supergirl: The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $119.99 SRP ($134.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $134.99 SRP ($154.99 in Canada), representing a substantial savings over purchasing all six seasons individually.

In the sixth and final season, Supergirl is thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new Super-Villain arrives in National City and tests her resolve.

With Blu-ray's unsurpassed picture and sound, Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 20 episodes from the sixth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).





The sixth season of Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist (Glee, Whiplash), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy), Katie McGrath (Jurassic World, Merlin), Jesse Rath (Defiance, No Tomorrow), Nicole Maines (Royal Pains), Azie Tesfai (Jane the Virgin), Julie Gonzalo (Dallas, Veronica Mars), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) and David Harewood (Homeland). Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel family, Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.