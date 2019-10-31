Supergirl: “Confidence Woman” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Confidence Woman,” the upcoming, November 10 episode of Supergirl, which will air after the Batwoman episode “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury.” In the episode, Supergirl reaches out to — of all people — a new villain in DEO custody in order to understand what is going on in the world with a series of recent attacks. The episode will also see Andrea Rojas and Lena Luthor revisiting some of their not-so-greatest hits together, which is an interesting thread. Given the fan base for Lena among the audience, it’s easy to imagine that there are a not-insignificant number of people who would love to see her turn around on Andrea and become a part of eventually taking the new CatCo owner down a peg.

Of course, in a twist of irony, the whole “transforming an acclaimed publication into a clickbait site” narrative is increasingly in the news this week. Don’t be too surprised to see the always-topical Supergirl writers throw in a Deadspin joke or two by the time that’s all done.

PIECE TOGETHER THE PAST – While a new villain is under arrest at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) uses him to try and understand who is responsible for the recent attacks. Meanwhile, Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) and Lena (Katie McGrath) think back on their tumultuous past. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl is back this year with its fifth season on The CW. Facing a new threat and featuring a new costume, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her team of allies will square off with Leviathan — bringing Supergirl closer to synching up with the comics than almost any show in comics history, since Brian Michael Bendis is writing a Leviathan-centric event that finds a lot of its story core in what he has been doing with the Superman titles right now.

At the same time, the first half of the season will build toward the massive CW-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which adapts the storyline in which Supergirl and The Flash died in the comics. It seems unlikely that will happen on the TV version, but that does beg the question of how they manage to outrun their destinies, and what the Arrowverse (especially Supergirl, which takes place on an alternate Earth) looks like following the events of the Crisis.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Batwoman.