Supergirl Faces Lex (And Public Opinion) In Season Finale Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for this month’s season finale of Supergirl, titled “The Quest For Peace.” As it happens, Superman IV: The Quest For Peace‘s Jon Cryer returns for the finale, playing the role of Lex Luthor (the uncle of his character from the movie). It seems that Supergirl will turn to public opinion to help stop Lex’s rampage after he tries to bring his family together to help him.

“His version of Lex is so calculated, and at the same time he’s composed and calm and then he has these explosive outbursts of anger,” Andrea K. Brooks, who plays Eve Tessmacher, told ComicBook.com today. “Being able to bear witness to that has been such a gift. I feel like I’ve learned so much from him, and he truly has brought Lex to life in this unassuming way, and I love that about him. I couldn’t praise him more; I’m so lucky to be able to share the screen with him, and to be able to create this evil force together. I could gush about working with Jon for hours.”

LEX LUTHOR RETURNS — Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) descends upon Washington, DC and summons Lena (Katie McGrath) and Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) to the White House. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes she has one last chance to stop Lex and turns to the power of the press to help her. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#422). Original airdate 5/19/2019.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “The Quest For Peace” will debut on May 19.

