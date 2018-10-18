‘Supergirl’: “Fallout” Photos Released

The CW has released a set of official promotional photos from Supergirl‘s upcoming episode, “Fallout.”

Seen in one of these photos? Melissa Benoist’s tattoo (on one of her feet), which raises some questions about just how invulnerable skin managed to get tattooed. But that will likely be removed in post, or at least less obvious when the image is not static.

The episode highlights the more political nature of Season 4’s storyline, as the Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to take on Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra) and Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), who both are intertwined in a “Human First” anti-alien hate group.

"This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what's going on with the state of the world and our country." Benoist said in a recent interview. "There's a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we'll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it's more of a wildfire-type emotion."

As fans saw in this week’s season premiere, the show is bringing in quite a lot of new things this season, including the introduction of Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), who will be TV‘s first transgender superhero.

“So far it’s been so positive and it’s just been this complete outpouring of love and support for me as an actor, for me as a trans woman and for this character.” Maines said of the fan response in a recent interview. “I think so many people are relieved and happy and excited to see someone like them on television. And to see someone like them on television as a superhero! Seeing yourself as a superhero is kind of the most validating thing. I hope that all people, not just trans people, fall in love with Nia and her energy and her as a superhero. And I hope it just grows and evolves from that.

All in all, Supergirl has a lot on its plate this season, on top of the show already dealing with that other Red Son-esque version of Kara, as well as the upcoming “Elseworlds” crossover.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.