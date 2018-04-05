Fan Art Imagines ‘Supergirl’ Cast as ‘Kim Possible’ Characters

Every so often a bit of fan art pops up that is just so perfect it makes you wonder why you didn’t think of it yourself. This reimagining of the cast of The CW’s Supergirl as Kim Possible characters is exactly that kind of fan art.

One fan took to Twitter recently to share their Supergirl/Kim Possible mashup and while the characters don’t quite match up exactly between the two casts, we can definitely see Supergirl showing up in Kim Possible’s world and vice versa. Check out the artwork below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just a few more #supergirl/#kimpossible mashup drawings before I head out for the week. pic.twitter.com/voMpJ6MspH — Sarah (@comickergirl) April 4, 2018

While Alex (played by Chyler Leigh) looks the part of Kim Possible, we’re pretty sure Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is probably more a fit for the role. J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) makes a great Wade-type character. As for the villains, this cartoon take on Livewire (Brit Morgan) and Banshee (Italia Ricci) are both fantastic, with Livewire definitely giving off some Shego vibes.

For those who aren’t familiar with Kim Possible, it was an animated action comedy-adventure that originally aired on the Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007. The series followed high school student Kim Possible who happened to be living a double life as a hero saving the world from a whole cadre of villains, including most notably Dr. Drakken and the antagonist, Shego. Helping Kim in her heroics is a team that includes her best friend Ron Stoppable, highly capable webmaster Wade, and a pet mole-rat, Rufus. The series, which has previously spawned two animated movies, recently made news when it was announced that a live-action version of the popular series as in the works with a script being written by series creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley.

As for the real, live-action Supergirl, The CW announced last week that it along with the rest of the Arrowverse shows and Black Lightning were renewed meaning that the Girl of Steel will be heading into her fourth season in for 2018-2019. However, with the show returning from hiatus in two weeks there’s still a lot of ground to cover before she gets there. Reign and the Worldkillers are still a serious issue and, based on the promo for the upcoming “Schott Through the Heart”, so is Winn’s father — Toyman.

What do you think of Supergirl reimagined as Kim Possible? Let us know in the comments!

Supergirl returns to Mondays on April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.