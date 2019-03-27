‘Supergirl’: Will Lex Luthor Reveal Kara’s Secret Identity to Lena?

On Sunday’s Supergirl, The CW series filled in quite a few gaps in the storyline as it revealed to fans exactly what the nefarious Lex Luthor has been up to for the past two years and how it culminates in the present with potentially dire consequences for Supergirl. But it’s not just Supergirl that may be impacted by Lex’s machinations. His own sister Lena is likely to be caught in the fallout as well and, one little detail revealed Sunday night has fans wondering if it will be Lex to reveal to Lena the truth about her best friend.

In the episode “The House of L”, Lex is seen grooming the Kasnian Kara to be his weapon and ally and part of that process is making sure that he prepares her to the point that she can, if need be, impersonate the real Kara Danvers. To that end, he brings the so-called Red Daughter to National City in disguise and shows her Kara’s apartment. That’s right, Lex knows Supergirl’s alter ego.

With Lex knowing that Kara Danvers is Supergirl, that means he also knows that Kara is Lena’s best friend and that his sister is very much in the dark about that bit of information.

With Lex’s drive to destroy Supergirl and his history of not caring how much he hurts Lena to pursue his own goals, it is starting to look an awful lot like Lex will be the one to reveal Kara’s secret.

Lena finding out the truth about Kara is something that has bene building for quite some time on Supergirl and, at least initially, it appeared like it would be possible for Kara to someday be honest with Lena and be accepted. However, last season on the series, Supergirl and Lena themselves had a falling out when it was discovered that Lena has Kryptonite. The superhero and the Luthor have yet to really recover form that so should Lena find out that the person she considers her closest friend has been lying to her generally and about being Supergirl specifically? Not going to go well at all.

It’s also something that could push Lena towards Lex, making the Lena/Supergirl relationship an echo of the Lex/Superman one — something Supergirl star Melissa Benoist told reports during a visit to the show’s set last fall.

“I think what’s so fun about exploring a Luthor and a ‘Super’ relationship is the slow burn of it,” Benoist said. “I love that we’re telling in the way that Lex Luthor and Clark Kent were friends before they were enemies. I love that we’re telling that story, too. I would expect that it will be a really slow burn: that realization, reveal.”

And that slow burn may finally be heating up. In the preview for the upcoming episode “All About Eve”, it appears that Lex will be making his big move with his Red Daughter, one that puts a big target on Supergirl’s back.

Do you think that Lex will be the one to out Kara’s super heroic identity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

