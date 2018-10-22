‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Fallout”

“Fallout” starts with President Marsdin overlooking anti-alien protestors from the Oval Office. Kara walks in and it’s revealed that Marsdin will be resigning from the Presidency. Kara reassures the President that she’ll stop Mercy Graves.

At the DEO, agents are arguing about the politics behind Marsdin’s resignation. Alex overhears and reminds them that they’re to serve all Americans, regardless of race.

J’onn’s still trying to find out the whereabouts of Fiona.

At CatCo, Nia confronts James about a potential assignment.

Alex is interrogating Otis Graves, trying to find the location of his sister.

Mercy returns to their hideout and shows her boss — Agent of Liberty — what she retrieved from L-Corp: a vial of kryptonite.

Kara brings lunch to Lena, who shares that sales of their image inducer have skyrocketed after the current scandal involving the President. Kara tries getting more information about Mercy from Lena to no avail.

J’onn arrives at the DEO to see how Alex is doing. Before too long, J’onn tries to alert Alex to Fiona’s disappearance but he’s interrupted by Brainiac-5. J’onn sees himself out.

Lena starts letting Kara look over the personnel files involving Mercy. Lena eventually tells Kara that Mercy and Lex had a falling out in regards to what to do with Superman. The pair is talking when an assistant rushes in and informs them that the head engineer on the image inducers has been murdered — and it’s revealed that Mercy is behind the hack. Lena’s eventually able to stop Mercy from causing any real harm to the image-inducing platform.

Brainy’s on his way back from getting pizza when he bumps into Nia.

J’onn arrives at Fiona’s apartment and when there’s no answer, he phases in and logs into her computer to find more leads.

Nia returns to CatCo and approaches James about writing a piece on the ethical treatment of aliens. She tries convincing James to write an op-ed. Nia reveals herself as a transgender woman to James, but James still refuses to editorialize a statement.

At the DEO, Brainy and Alex realize that Mercy is more than likely on her way to L-Corp to override the anti-hacking protections Lena implemented. L-Corp goes into lockdown as Mercy and her gunman storm the office. Kara, Lena, and Eve try getting to the server room to stop Mercy from taking down the firewall. They get into Lena’s prototype storage and are soon confronted by Mercy.

Lena lets Kara escape to change into Supergirl. She quickly flies back and stops Mercy. Kara takes Mercy to the DEO and locks her in a cell.

At CatCo, one of the staffers gets pranked by a coworker for being an alien. James overhears the situation and addresses the entire publication. He informs his staffers that hate isn’t allowed in the walls of CatCo and that ignorance is their enemy. Nia thanks him for speaking up.

Agent Jensen is doing his rounds near the cells when Mercy greats him by names. She uses his anti-alien bias to try getting in his head.

J’onn goes to a bar in Fiona’s neighborhood and asks around for her. Nobody can recall anyone with her name ever being around.

Brainy and Alex are talking upstairs when Jensen walks by and acts nervously.

Kara — dressed as Supergirl — is giving a statement on the news and urges people to be more kind. At the DEO, Jensen can be seen getting flustered at the address.

Kara reassures President Baker that she supports him, regardless of her previous relationship with Marsdin.

Brainy notices that Jensen’s been anxious and when then pull up the security footage, they notice that the Graves’ been been released from their cells.

J’onn finds himself attending an anti-alien rally led by Agent of Liberty.

Jensen joins the Graves at their hideout and they proceed put the stolen kryptonite into a machine that crushes it and makes it airborne. We see Kara immediately react to it and pass out.