‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Midvale”

“Midvale” starts with Kara and Alex on their car trip back home for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Back home, Kara and Alex get into a fight about Kara lecturing the latter. Alex asks why she should be dishing out advice when she hasn’t gotten over Mon-El herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Midvale” starts with Kara and Alex on their car trip back home for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Back home, Kara and Alex get into a fight about Kara lecturing the latter. Alex asks why she should be dishing out advice when she hasn’t gotten over Mon-El herself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We see a flashback from ten years ago when where Kara and Alex are woken up by their mother. The two race to the bathroom and Kara gets in first, and Alex goes on to say how she hates her sister.

The flashback continues with Alex and Kara at school. The two bicker most of the day, but there are a few instances where Alex stands against bullies for her sister.

A young Kara Danvers goes on a date with a fellow student named Kenny. They’re looking at the stars through a telescope. Kenny is amazed by the sheer size of space and asks Kara if she can imagine life on other planets and the two almost kiss, but Kara stops herself.

Kara gets back home and Alex gets upset, because she was supposed to look after Kara. She explains regret that her parents adopted Kara, wishing she’d never crashed her pod.

The next day, the girls arrive at school when Kara uses her powers to hear a distant conversation — a pair of police are discussing a body they found. Fearing the worst, Kara runs to the scene and discovers that Kenny has been killed.

At school, Kara overhears some of the bullies mocking the death of Kenny. Kara chases the bullies into the locker room, where she puts one in an armbar trying to get more information from them — even going to the length of accusing them of killing Kenny.

Kara goes to Kenny’s house to talk to his parents. Kenny’s mom asks if she’s seen Kenny’s telescope and Kara promises that she’ll find it.

Kara walks to the crime scene where they found Kenny and hears someone sneaking up on her. Kara turns around and nearly kills Alex, who’s been following her. Kara tells Alex that she’s looking for Kenny’s telescope and the two realize that Kenny must have seen something he wasn’t supposed to. The two happen upon Kenny’s laptop and take it back home to go through it.

Back home, they come across a bunch of encrypted files — where Kara mentions that her cousin Clark has a friend (named Chloe) who could help them out. They’re looking through the e-mails sent and uncover an email that Kenny sent to Mr. Bernard, that included a picture of the teacher kissing Josie — a student at the school they all attend.

Alex confronts Josie the next day at school. Alex tries convincing Josie to go to the authorities about the inappropriate relationship but Josie tells Alex that the two love each other. Josie walks away and Alex phones in a tip about the murder of Kenny.

Kara and Alex are walk down a road at night discussing the case of Kenny. While they’re talking, a car zooms by them, nearly hitting them. The cops arrive and Alex and Kara tell them that it was Mr. Bernard who nearly hit them.

Their mother arrives to take them home and once there, Eliza sends Alex to her room and takes Kara to the living room — where Kara thinks she sees her biological mother.

It turns out it’s just a special agent investigating the case of Kenny, who reminds Kara that she’s not supposed to be using her powers.

The agent walks out of those and walks to her car when we see her start morphing — the agent was actually J’onn J’onnz.

Josie goes to the Danvers house upset that Mr. Bernard has been arrested. She tells them that he’s been in jail and was unable to run Alex and Kara off the road earlier.

Alex goes upstairs to tell Kara and Kara refuses to help out. Alex says she’ll go find somebody that will help her find Kenny’s killer.

Alex approaches Sheriff Collins at the game and asks for his help. She tells him they have Kenny’s laptop and have gotten help to crack the encrypted pictures.

Kara’s computer buzzes, she has an email. She looks and it’s the unencrypted pictures and Sheriff Collins is seen being a part of some sort of drug deal.

Back at the precinct, Sherriff Collins has taken Alex into an interrogation room and now has her held at gunpoint. Collins takes Alex’s cell phone and leads her through the basement of the precinct. Kara busts in and saves Alex from Sherriff Collins.

Alex tries talking to Josie the next day school, and Josie brushes her off. Alex realizes that she’s an “outcast” now that she stopped the crimes. Kara reveals there was another picture that Chloe sent over, it’s a picture of Kara flying that Kenny took, showing that Kenny knew Kara was from another world.

Kara and Alex are back home and Eliza comes in to give the two Kenny’s telescope, which was found in the Sherriff’s car. Before going to bed, Alex asks Kara if she can use the bathroom first in the morning, Kara agrees.

We come back to present time and Kara is using Kenny’s telescope outside on the deck. Alex apologizes for acting out against Kara and the two reconcile. The girls hug their mother goodbye and head back to National City.