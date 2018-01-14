‘Superman: The Movie’ Alum Sarah Douglas Comes to ‘Supergirl’ in “Fort Rozz” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Fort Rozz”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Supergirl‘s third season. You can check them out in our gallery below.

The episode sees Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) venture to Fort Rozz, the former Kryptonian prison that served as the source of nearly all of her season 1 villains, in the hopes of finding a way to defeat Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable). While there, she and Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) will enlist the help of Leslie Willis/Livewire (Brit Morgan) and Gayle Marsh/Psi (Yael Grobglas).

Judging by these photos, this excursion will go pretty interestingly, as the group crosses paths with a pretty surprising foe – Jindah Kol Rozz, played by Superman: The Movie and Superman II alum Sarah Douglas.

Douglas’ involvement in Supergirl – which appears to have been kept a secret until these photos were released – is just the latest example of “legacy casting” that the show has brought about. And according to showrunner Robert Rovner, bringing in people who used to be involved with DC Comics properties has continued to be a great experience.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” Rovner said back in October. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters.”

“Fort Rozz” will air on Monday, January 22nd, at 8/7c on The CW.