Did ‘Supergirl’ Just Reference ‘Doctor Who’?

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl took things to the cosmos – and it might have snuck in a pretty subtle Easter egg in along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘Far From The Tree’, below.

The episode saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tasked with creating an aversion, which she did by driving up in J’onn’s special spaceship, pretending she needed directions. During the diversion, J’onn’s car played Britney Spears’ ‘Baby, One More Time’.

Sure, this can easily be chalked up to Kara’s established music taste (remember last season’s NSYNC reference?), but the scene reminded us of something else. The setting and overall feel of the scene reminded us of another Britney Spears moment – in Doctor Who‘s ‘The End of the World.’

The 2005 episode saw The Doctor and Rose Tyler traveling to a space vessel witnessing the end of the world. One of the episode’s most noteworthy scenes saw the alien Cassandra toasting a dangerous occasion with a “traditional ballad”, before playing Britney’s ‘Toxic’.

Granted, the moments might not have the exact same context, but the use of a Britney Spears song during a pivotal moment felt like some sort of homage to Doctor Who. After all, the Arrowverse producers have cited the show as a reference in the past, with Who alums John Barrowman, Alex Kingston, and Arthur Darvill even appearing in various roles.

The jury is still out on whether or not the Who homage was intentional, but it certainly creates a pretty unique Supergirl scene either way.

Supergirl airs on The CW on Mondays at 8/7c.