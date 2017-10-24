‘Supergirl’ Investigates In “The Faithful” Preview

The CW has released a promo for ‘The Faithful’, the fourth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigating a new religious group, which is led by Thomas Coville (Chad Lowe). What she doesn’t know is that Coville has a mysterious connection to the Girl of Steel, which seems to be hinted at in the promo.

The episode will also see the return of Samantha (Odette Annable), who did not appear in this week’s episode. She will be dealing with her relationship to her daughter Ruby (Emma Tremblay), which should be further complicated by her growing superpowers.

And finally, the episode will see J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) confessing an old secret. What exactly that is – especially after the family reunion in this week’s episode – has yet to be seen.

Supergirl airs on The CW on Mondays at 8/7c.