When Does ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Return?

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl offered even more action and new revelations, but that will be the last chapter for a short while.

After tonight’s episode, “Both Sides Now”, Supergirl will be taking a brief hiatus as a way to accommodate the remainder of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. After nine-or-so weeks of Legends episodes, Supergirl will return on April 16th.

This sort of switcheroo was first announced back in December, and was contributed to quite a few things. For one thing, Legends‘ usual Tuesday night timeslot has since been occupied by Black Lightning, needing the remainder of Legends’ shorter season to air on another night.

This, coupled by Supergirl having “production issues” — not tied to the removal of co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg — as well as a general desire to pair similar programming together inspired to The CW to make the change.

“We thought, ‘This is a good place put put Legends,’ knowing that iZombie would go behind it at the end of February,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed last month.

It’s safe to say that this change hasn’t been embraced by every fan, with some even starting an official petition to convince the network to change things back. But according to Pedowitz, Supergirl fans should not be worried by this temporary change.

“The fans of Supergirl should not be worried in any way, shape or form.” Pedowitz explained. “We are big believers in the show, and big believers in [series lead] Melissa [Benoist] and the direction of the show.”

When Supergirl does return, it will certainly have plenty of new story threads to address. From the topic of Samantha Arias/Reign’s (Odette Annable) redemption, to the new circumstances surrounding the marriage of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Mon-El (Chris Wood), there is quite a lot that Supergirl’s third season needs to answer.

As mentioned above, Supergirl will return with new episodes on April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.