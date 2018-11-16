‘Supergirl’: “Bunker Hill” Synopsis Reveals Details for Kevin Smith’s Latest Episode

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Bunker Hill”, the eighth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The episode will be the latest Supergirl installment directed by Kevin Smith, who previously helmed “Supergirl Lives”, “Distant Sun”, “Damage”, and three episodes of The Flash. While the fan-favorite director might be a DCTV veteran at this point, it sounds like this new installment will push boundaries in an interesting way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s some cool sh*t in it, too,” Smith said on a recent podcast episode. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f*cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh*it like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh*t.”

The synopsis also hints at some interesting revelations for Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), which could set her on the path to being a full-fledged superhero.

“I’m so excited.” Maines told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner, and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super-suit,’ but it’s all I think about. Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a supersuit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super-suit. I do.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bunker Hill” below!

“KEVIN SMITH DIRECTS; NIA BEGINS TO EMBRACE HER POWERS — Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny.

Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Bunker Hill” will air on December 2nd.