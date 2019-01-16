‘Supergirl’: “Suspicious Minds” Extended Trailer Released

When Supergirl returns from winter hiatus on Sunday, the titular heroine’s secret identity may be coming under fire, but it looks like she may have some friends to help her out — super friends.

In a new extended promo for “Suspicious Minds”, Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is determined to find out Supergirl‘s (Melissa Benoist) civilian identity after the Girl of Steel opted to quit the DEO rather than out herself. This is especially the case after it seems Supergirl refuses to put away her cape, continuing to operate as a hero on her own.

But while Supergirl’s only crisis is keeping her secret identity secret, for Nia (Nicole Maines) the crisis appears to be embracing her own inner hero. In the promo — which you can check out above — Brainy (Jesse Rath) tries to recruit Nia into heroics, calling her a “super friend”.

For DC fans, that “super friend” reference is actually a pretty clever little Easter Egg. Between 1973 and 1986 the animated Super Friends aired on ABC as part of its Saturday morning cartoon lineup. The series, which was based on the Justice League of America and ran for 109 episodes, followed the adventures of the core heroes Aquaman, Batman, Robin, Superman, and Wonder Woman as they took on the schemes of various villains.

Brainy’s reference isn’t the first time in the Arrowverse that Super Friends has been mentioned, either. During The Flash‘s third season episode “Duet” Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Kara Danvers/Supergirl end up stuck in a musical dreamworld. In one scene Barry and Kara rehearse a song about their friendship — “Super Friend”.

As for Nia, Brainy asking her to be a “super friend” isn’t the only thing of interest in the promo, either. We very briefly get a glimpse of what is likely Nia’s Dreamer super suit, something that Maines has previously said she’s very excited for.

“I’m so excited,” Maines told reporters during a visit to Supergirl‘s set. “I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super suit,’ but it’s all I think about. Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a super suit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super suit. I do.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Suspicious Minds” below.

COLONEL HALEY IS DETERMINED TO FIND OUT SUPERGIRL’S IDENTITY

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) is upset after Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) responds to a distress call from a Navy ship that turned out to be a deadly alien attack. Colonel Haley reclaims the site as DEO territory and demands that Supergirl step aside. After Supergirl refuses to be told what to do, Haley refocuses her energy on finding out Supergirl’s true identity and begins to interrogate all DEO agents, including Alex (Chyler Leigh). Meanwhile, Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) tries to persuade Nia (Nicole Maines) to embrace her superpowers but she misinterprets his motives.

Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Gabriel Llanas.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. “Suspicious Minds” will debut on January 20.