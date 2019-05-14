Supergirl: Tyler Hoechlin Wants to Face Off Against Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor

Iconic villain Lex Luthor finally made his Arrowverse debut this season on Supergirl, with actor Jon Cryer bringing the character to life in National City where his extensive master plan to not only defeat Supergirl but make himself the big hero is leading up to a final confrontation between himself and the Girl of Steel. But while it’s Melissa Benoist as Supergirl who will get all the fun of taking on the villain, Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin wouldn’t mind being in on the action.

ComicBook.com was on hand for Hoechlin’s panel at Fan Expo Dallas recently where he revealed that he would like to go up against Lex Luthor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, I feel like it’d be ridiculous not to hope to go up against Lex Luthor,” Hoechlin said. “So that would be awesome, that would be so cool working with Jon, who I’ve met briefly once or twice. That would be a lot of fun. So in other words, I think it would be a blast to do that. That’s one of the, obviously, the greatest rivalries in storytelling. So it would be very fun.”

While a fight between Superman and Lex isn’t something fans are likely to see at least this season on Supergirl, Hoechlin’s hero has played an important part in how Lex’s story unfolded. At the end of the “Elseworlds” crossover, Clark Kent/Superman left Earth along with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as Lois was pregnant and it was safer for them to be on Argo during the pregnancy. This move left Supergirl in charge of looking out for all of Earth which put her in Lex’s crosshairs, so to speak. Superman was also a part of Lex’s backstory on the show. While the hero wasn’t seen, Lex name-dropped him several times when it came to his justification for his crimes — Superman made him do it.

With Superman off world and out of the picture, it’s Supergirl that will ultimately face off with the villain. On last week’s episode “Red Dawn”, Supergirl was left to watch in horror as the Kasnian attack on the United States went down exactly as Lex had planned with the villain saving the day as well as killing “Supergirl” — actually Red Daughter — and thus making the villain a hero, giving him a dangerous platform for whatever nefarious plans he has coming next.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Would you like to see Hoechlin’s Superman face off with Cryer’s Lex? Let us know in the comments below.