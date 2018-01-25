‘Supergirl’: What Legionnaires Might Be in the Arrowverse?

The Legion of Super-Heroes made their debut in the Arrowverse on Supergirl this season, bringing Mon-El back to National City with his teammates Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl and Brainiac 5 in tow.

While it took a little bit of convincing to get the Legionnaires to suit up and actually be heroes, helping Supergirl and the DEO take on the Worldkiller, Reign, the team is now invested in the fight, with Imra even joining Supergirl in a special, off-Earth mission to try to get information that could help them possibly defeat Reign.

But while we’ve enjoyed seeing the three Legionnaires in action, there were six total pods on the Legion ship. That means that it’s possible there are at least three other Legionnaires that could be either introduced into the Arrowverse this season or might already be out in it. Of course, there are some excellent candidates for who those Legionnaires are. Read on for our thoughts on which members of the Legion of Super-Heroes could be introduced to the Arrowverse.

XS

XS, also known as Jenni Ognats is a Legionnaire we’ve already done quite a bit of speculating about, but not so much because of the arrival of the Legion on Supergirl. Instead, we’ve theorized that the mystery girl from the West-Allen wedding (and who appeared again in this week’s episode of The Flash) could be the Legionnaire.

The granddaughter of Barry and Iris, Jenni served as the Legionnaire XS and, as a descendant of The Flash it would make sense for her to show up with all of the ties “The Trial of the Flash” has to the future in comics. But with the mystery girl first appearing during the Supergirl hour of “Crisis on Earth-X,” it wouldn’t be surprising if one of those empty pods was previously inhabited by XS.

Lightning Lass

Technically, Lightning Lass/Ayla Ranzz does exist within the Arrowvese if you consider Mon-El and Imra talking about her as an appearance. While Lightning Lass has been confirmed to be dead — she apparently died in the tragedy that befell her home planet, Winath — when Mon-El and Imra told Alex about what happened to Winath as a way of explaining why they couldn’t help against Reign, it sounded a lot like they were trying to get back to a place where they could prevent their friend’s death. With the Legion being in “the past” it might not be a huge stretch to see Lightning Lass either make an appearance — possibly on Legends of Tomorrow as an anachronism — or be featured in a flashback.

Cosmic Boy

In comics, Cosmic Boy/Rokk Krinn is a founding member of the Legion. While the Arrowverse Legion has a bit of a different origin with Mon-El now being instrumental to founding the group, bringing Cosmic Boy on as one of the other Legionnaires would be an excellent nod to the team’s comic book origins. He would also have a hand set of powers that would certainly be useful for the team. Cosmic Boy has the power of magnetism manipulation. Maybe he needs to show up on The Flash and use those powers to break Barry out of prison.

Triplicate Girl

Triplicate Girl, real name Luornu Durgo, would be another iconic Legionnaire that could be a lot of fun to see pop up in the Arrowverse. The character takes her name from her ability to split herself into three bodies. While in comics one of her bodies is, unfortunately, murdered by Computo, causing her to change her name to Duo Damsel, the character is one that frequently comes to mind when we think of the Legion of Super-Heroes so it would be another great way to pay homage to the comic book team if she were to be one of the heroes who landed in National City.

Phantom Girl

With the power of intangibility, Phanto Girl/Tinya Wazzo is another classic Legionnaire whose powers might come in handy in the fight against Reign or potentially even Mallus on Legends of Tomorrow. She’d also be an interesting character to bring onto Supergirl because of the connection her home world, Bgztl, has to the Phantom Zone. Depending on the incarnation, the planet either exists in or is connected to the extra-dimensional space where a young Kara/Supergirl was trapped for a time on her way to Earth following the demise of Krypton.

Chameleon Boy

Since Durlans already exist in the Arrowverse — the president of the United States on Earth-38 is a Durlan after all — bringing Chameleon Boy on wouldn’t be too much of a stretch. Chamelon Boy, real name Reep Daggle, would also be fun to see not just because of his shapeshifting skills, but because of his non-super powers. In comics, Chameleon Boy has exceptional skills of deduction, leading him to become the head of the Legion’s Espionage Squad. While he may not be needed for his spy skills, those deductive skills could definitely be used to help defeat The Thinker on The Flash — especially if, somehow, he could team up with Brainy to do so. Certainly Clifford DeVoe wouldn’t stand a chance against that pair!

