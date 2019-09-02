Supergirl Star Tyler Hoechlin on Leading His Own Superman Show: “We’ll See”

Could Tyler Hoechlin‘s Man of Steel take flight in his own Superman TV series? “We’ll see,” the Supergirl star says.

“If it was just me on TV for 45 minutes I swear you’d turn it off. If it was just Superman — I mean maybe if you had a few other people around him — but just me, I swear I’m really boring after that much time,” Hoechlin joked at FAN EXPO Canada, where he was asked about a Supergirl spinoff with “just Superman.”

Addressing longstanding rumors network The CW is considering a new Superman series, Hoechlin said, “I don’t know. I know they’ve had those rumors out there since I think we did the first episode of Supergirl [laughs], so who knows?”

Hoechlin is instead focused on reprising his role as the cousin of Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) in Crisis on Infinite Earths, the multiple universe crossover hitting the Arrowverse in December.

“I’m excited to go back and do the crossovers for now,” Hoechlin said. “It was supposed to be two episodes in the beginning, and it’s turned into, we’ve done seven, and however many more I do on [Crisis on Infinite Earths]. So it’s been a good ride so far. We’ll see.”

Crisis will see Superman Returns star Brandon Routh reprise his role as an alternate version of Kal-El — this time as the Earth-22 Superman inspired by Kingdom Come — something that makes Hoechlin “very excited.”

“I can’t wait to see what these guys come up with,” Hoechlin said. “They gave me some great stuff to play with last year [in the Elseworlds crossover], doing the two Supermen thing. So now that we have another person donning the suit, it’s gonna be great. I won’t have to do double duty, I’ll just kind of play against somebody. It’s gonna be fun. I’m excited to see if we’re friends or foes.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths launches on The CW in December.