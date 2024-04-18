Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Honors Celebrates Action Comics #1 Anniversary

Today (April 18th) is Superman Day — or more accurately, it's the 86th anniversary of the publication of Action Comics #1, the comic that marked the first appearance of Superman and Lois Lane when it was published on April 18, 1938. For DC and Superman fans, it's a day of honoring and celebrating one of the most iconic characters in comics and that's true for Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch as well. On her Instagram Stories, Tulloch shared a video marking to occasion — as well as the bittersweet "synchronicity" that the anniversary comes with there being just a few more days left of filming on The CW series.

"Today is the 86th anniversary of the first appearance of Superman and Lois in Action Comics #1," Tulloch said. "Even though the cover is dated June 1938, its publication and when it first went on sale was April 18, 1938. An although it's a little bit bittersweet because we only have four days of filming left, I do love the synchronicity of that."

Tulloch recently shared a photo on her social media to mark the first day of filming the series finale as well, revealing that the episode title for the finale is "It Went By So Fast".

"Tried to take a normal 'First day of filming the #SupermanAndLois series finale!' selfie, but quickly ended up in tears. What a beautiful ride this has been. So grateful. Especially to our crew — this final season has been tough physically and emotionally on everyone and I see you and how hard you are working and I am so appreciative of you all," she wrote.

The Cast of James Gunn's Superman Also Celebrated Superman Day

Earlier in the day, another Lois Lane also marked the Action Comics #1 anniversary. Filmmaker James Gunn shared a photo with the stars of Superman Rachel Brosnahan — who plays Lois Lane in the upcoming film — and David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman) reading Superman comics to mark the occasion.

"On this day in 1938 the first superhero entered our atmosphere via the imaginations of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. He gave us someone to believe in, not because of his great physical power, but because of his character and determination to do right now matter what. Happy #Superman Day to all of you!" he wrote.

Superman & Lois Will be The CW's Final DC TV Show

With The Flash ending last year and the cancellation of Gotham Knights after just one season, Superman & Lois will mark the end of an era for The CW, closing out the network's DC television series, something that began with Smallville in 2001.

"Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW famili