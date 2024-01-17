Superman & Lois Star Shares New Look at Final Season

Production is underway on the fourth and final season of The CW's Superman & Lois and series star Elizabeth Tulloch has been keeping fans up to date by sharing various behind the scenes photos on her social media as work continues on the series. And on Tuesday, Tulloch shared another new look at the final season with a series of photos — including one that revealed a surprising director for the third episode of the season, "Always My Hero",

"Some shots from our first week back to work on [Superman & Lois]. [Grimm] and [A Million Little Things] fans, swipe for a surprise," Tulloch wrote.

The various photos show Tulloch in costume as Lois, but the reveal of the director of Episode 3 is that it is being directed by David Giuntoli. Giuntoli was not only the star of Grimm and A Million Little Things, but he's Tulloch's real-life husband as well. Interestingly, Giuntoli is no stranger to DC. He has previously voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne in the animated films Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham and Batman: Soul of the Dragon.

Superman & Lois Will Be The CW's Final DC TV Show

With The Flash ending last year and the cancellation of Gotham Knights after just one season, Superman & Lois will mark the end of an era for The CW, closing out the network's DC television series, something that began with Smallville in 2001.

"Over the last three seasons, SUPERMAN & LOIS redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. "We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show's writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever."

"While we're sad to say goodbye to SUPERMAN & LOIS at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created-on and off screen," said executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey...and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history-Lex Luthor."

Season 4 of Superman & Lois Will See Some Big Changes

When Superman & Lois returns for its final season, it will come with some changes. Shortly after the series' Season 4 renewal, it was confirmed that the cast of the series would be trimmed down, with Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) all demoted to recurring or guest star roles. Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Tulloch, Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent) are all set to remain as series regulars with Michael Cudlitz (Lex Luthor) also being promoted to series regular for the final season.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Superman & Lois? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.