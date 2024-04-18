James Gunn Celebrates the Anniversary of Superman's First Appearance With Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Gunn is joined in the photo by David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and each of them is reading a Superman comic.

Today is the 86th anniversary of the first appearance of Superman, whose first appearance in Action Comics #1 was published on April 18, 1938. On the set of Superman, filmmaker James Gunn took a few minutes out to pose with stars David Corenswet (who plays Clark Kent/Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) to pay homage to the event. In the photo, which appears to show Corenswet and Brosnahan in their street clothes rather than wardrobe, the trio are each reading a Superman comic -- with Gunn reading a reproduction of Action Comics #1. While Brosnahan is reading All-Star Superman #1, a book Gunn has praised before, Corenswet appears to be reading a random, Golden Age issue of Action Comics.

Don't be surprised if eagle-eyed fans spend the rest of the day wondering whether the presence of Action Comics #114 in this photo might mean the Man of Steel will meet Vigilante, Congo Bill, or Zatara in the upcoming film. Of course, Vigilante is showing up in the second season of Peacemaker, now in production.

You can see the post below.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The movie has just started production in earnest, giving it about a year and a half from the first day of filming until its theatrical release. That's roughly in line with Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which started production in November of 2021 and was released in April of last year.

Little is known about the story of Superman, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce will play Perry White, with Pruitt Taylor Vince (Constantine) and Neva Howell (Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul) on board as Jonathan and Martha Kent.

Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman flies in to theaters on July 11, 2025.