Superman Prequel Krypton Casts Georgina Campbell As Female Lead

British actress Georgina Campbell has been cast as Lyta Zod, the female lead in Syfy’s Superman prequel Krypton, Deadline reports.

Krypton comes from creator David S. Goyer, who wrote Man of Steel, and is being produced by Warner Horizons Television.

Lyta Zod is a member of Krypton‘s military caste and the daughter of a general — that would be Superman’s future nemesis, General Zod, Lyta Zod serves as a cadet — and has also been having a clandestine, forbidden romance with Seg-El, an ancestor of Superman named for the character’s co-creator Jerry Siegel.

Krypton “will follow Superman’s grandfather – whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos.”

The series is the brainchild of David S. Goyer, who has worked as a writer or producer on several DC Comics adaptations to film and TV. He’ll serve as executive producer with his company Phantom Four. Damian Kindler of Sleepy Hollow has been named EP and showrunner, with Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders) directing the pilot.

The pilot is written by David S. Goyer and Ian Goldberg (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Once Upon a Time).

“Krypton is one of the most iconic stories in the comic book universe,” said Bill McGoldrick, Executive Vice President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a press release. “In the talented hands of David S. Goyer and the DC Entertainment/Warner Horizon Television team, this exciting Syfy project will take viewers back to Superman’s home to show how the timeless legend began.”

