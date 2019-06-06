Swamp Thing Season Finale Date Revealed

Swamp Thing will air all ten of the episodes it filmed in North Carolina on the DC Universe app before completing its season — and possibly the series — on August 2, ComicBook.com has confirmed. The show, which originally had an order of 13 episodes, saw that order trimmed and the ending restructured abruptly while it was in production. New reports indicate that the change was due to millions of dollars in incentives offered by the state in order to attract productions, which were not honored due to a funding shortfall. Reports emerged this morning that the series will not be picked up for a second season on the streaming platform.

Cast and crew were reportedly notified late last night that the plug had been pulled on the series, after just one episode had aired on DC Universe. The schedule will continue uninterrupted through August, with new episodes airing every Friday morning as expected. It is possible — especially given the lack of a response from the cast at this point — that Warner Bros. Television is exploring the idea of finding a new distribution partner, although given the rumors that the real problem lies in the cost of production, the number of potential partners is likely fairly small. The first reports of cancellation suggested The CW, where they currently air six DC Comics adaptations, but a series made for $8 million or so an episode would likely be a tough sell on the network. HBO, which has corporate ties to DC’s parent company Warner Bros., has also been name-dropped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Swamp Thing stars Derek Mears (Swamp Thing), Andy Bean (Alec Holland), Crystal Reed (Abby Arcane), Virginia Madsen (Maria Sunderland), Maria Sten (Liz Tremayne), Will Patton (Avery Sunderland), Jennifer Beals (Lucilia Cable), Kevin Durand (Jason Woodrue), Selena Anduze (Caroline Woodrue), and Robert Fortunato (Deputy T. Jones), and you can find the official synopsis for Swamp Thing below:

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe. New episodes air on Friday mornings on DC Universe.