Fans Are LIVID After FOX Didn’t Air a Ton of Teen Choice Awards Winners

The Teen Choice Awards are usually a major event for FOX as the ceremony hauls in many viewers from one of the most lucrative demographics in television, but they managed to disappoint this year for a variety of reasons, but the biggest one is the massive amount of awards what were cut from the broadcast.

While Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya managed to stun the viewers for their acceptances of individual awards as well as for movies Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home respectively, a lot of people were also looking forward to many TV categories that were revealed unceremoniously online after the show ended.

Stephen Amell won the Choice Action TV Actor for Arrow, Cameron Monaghan won the Choice TV Villain for Gotham, and Stranger Things won the Choice Summer TV Show award — but you wouldn't know that if you watched the broadcast. Many of these awards were left off the docket, possibly because the winners were not in attendance of the ceremony.

Needless to say, many fans are upset over their omission from the broadcast, as FOX didn’t even air a montage or graphic of the awards and instead forced people to go online to find out the results.

People are not happy, and they’re letting it be known online. Read on to see some of the reactions people have had to the FOX Teen Choice Awards and their lack of TV winners on the broadcast.

FANTASTIC, THANKS

So Brandon Routh, Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell got nominated for choice action tv star and now we won’t get to see who won it ahh that’s fantastic thanks guys @TeenChoiceFOX — ⍟ Mariah ⍟ In Whistler (@MariahTheNerd) August 12, 2019

Conspiracy Theory

Any “awards show” where the winners are always conveniently in attendance isn’t a good sign! FOX ultimately decides the winners based on what is best for the show. Please don’t take it seriously! #TeenChoiceAwards — 🌸 Nicole Lafferty 🌸 (@Nikki_Lizzie) August 12, 2019

You done got the steam emoji…

Well I guess we don’t get the results of the Teen Choice awards on air. 😤 — ⚓︎ R⃟e⃟b⃟e⃟c⃟c⃟a⃟ G⃟z⃟a⃟l⃟e⃟z⃟ ❤︎ (@BeccaIsMe7177) August 12, 2019

Well, this was a choice…

on gun violence during that show, didn’t mention Grimmie n here’s d icing on the cake: they didn’t even announce Grimmie’s award win on d air! Ur nominations n ur awards ceremony have meant nothing since your 2016 show, #TeenChoiceAwards; absolutely nothing! #TeamGrimmie 2/2 pic.twitter.com/f61jv3OZFi — Vikram Bhandari 💚 (@vbhandari82) August 12, 2019

Who thought it was a good idea to mess with the BTS Army?

apparently teen choice didn’t air any of the awards bts won this year so anything teen choice related i’m just not gonna vote for anymore. bts will never go to their show so really what’s the point? — joan♡ | #WinterBearSummer 🐻 (@btsgalaxias) August 12, 2019

Seriously, who?

We wasted our entire 2 hours just to watch TCA. They didn’t even announce the winners for the categories BTS is nominated in! 🙄 — BTS Voting Team (@btsvotingteam) August 12, 2019

WHO????

(( That’s a waste of my time, watching teen choice awards.. and BTS is not announced LIVE on the air.. GREAT! We have to wait until a article shows up and announces BTS as the winner. in a meanwhile. #TCAsisCanceled, #BTSCypherParty pt. 2 LET’S GO! )) pic.twitter.com/0v3abORWlm — CPT. Cole The Pony / Cail (@mlp_ColeAndCail) August 12, 2019

Clown.

the teen choice awards…🤡 — kaylin🚀 (@banditoegerton) August 12, 2019

What’s the point anymore?

The #TeenChoiceAwards is losing its lustre — Sara 🏳️‍🌈🥑 (@posie3000) August 12, 2019

Sippin’ tea…