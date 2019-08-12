DC

Fans Are LIVID After FOX Didn't Air a Ton of Teen Choice Awards Winners

The Teen Choice Awards are usually a major event for FOX as the ceremony hauls in many viewers from one of the most lucrative demographics in television, but they managed to disappoint this year for a variety of reasons, but the biggest one is the massive amount of awards what were cut from the broadcast.

While Robert Downey Jr. and Zendaya managed to stun the viewers for their acceptances of individual awards as well as for movies Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home respectively, a lot of people were also looking forward to many TV categories that were revealed unceremoniously online after the show ended.

Stephen Amell won the Choice Action TV Actor for Arrow, Cameron Monaghan won the Choice TV Villain for Gotham, and Stranger Things won the Choice Summer TV Show award — but you wouldn't know that if you watched the broadcast. Many of these awards were left off the docket, possibly because the winners were not in attendance of the ceremony.

Needless to say, many fans are upset over their omission from the broadcast, as FOX didn’t even air a montage or graphic of the awards and instead forced people to go online to find out the results.

People are not happy, and they’re letting it be known online. Read on to see some of the reactions people have had to the FOX Teen Choice Awards and their lack of TV winners on the broadcast.

