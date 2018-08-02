‘Batman v Superman’ Joke Almost Got Cut From ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’

In an anecdote sure to fuel fanboy conspiracy theories, the powers that be at Warner Bros. reportedly almost forced the makers of Teen Titans Go! To the Movies to cut a joke from the film that took a swipe at Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The joke in question seen halfway through the film, when Robin is embarking on his movie career, and taking a tour of the Warner Bros. studio lot, where Batman and Superman are filming a sequel to Dawn of Justice. The two heroes play out the infamous “Martha Moment” that helped them reconcile their differences, but Teen Titans stretches the gag by making Batman and Superman go at it again, once they realize that their fathers don’t have the same name. It’s a quick moment in the film, but apparently, one that Warner Bros. didn’t care for. At all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As co-director Aaron Horvath told EW, “They did not care for our Batman v. Superman Martha joke.”

Co-director Peter Rida Michail added, “That one in particular was on the chopping block for months. Our executive producer Sam Register was fighting hard for that one, and right at the end of it they let us keep it.”

It’s probably a good thing that EP Sam Register fought that battle, as many fans probably would’ve noticed if Teen Titans Go! To the Movies took shots at every DC movie, and quite a few Marvel ones, without making mention of Batman v Superman. In the end, the struggle seems to have been worth it, as the Batman v Superman gag ended up playing really well with audiences. In fact, it was the popularity of the joke during test screenings of the film, which ultimately led Warner Bros. to keep it.

“We’re making a comedy movie,” Horvath said, “and if you get a laugh, it’s like, do you want to be the guy who cuts laughs out of the movie?”

For film based on an irreverent superheor comedy series, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies has managed to strike a pretty strong chord with the superhero fandom. It gave Stan Lee his first DC movie cameo, let Nicolas Cage finally play Superman, and may even revive the classic Teen Titans animated series. I

…In other words, seeing Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is definitely worth your time – especially if you like seeing Batman v Superman get taken down a peg.

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies is now playing in theaters.