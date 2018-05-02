‘Teen Titans Go!’ Trailer Includes A Deadpool Reference

A team of heroes are only as good as their villains, and the Teen Titans are getting a great one in Deadpool!

Wait…nope, that’s not correct. Actually’s it’s Slade Wilson, better known as Deathstroke (the Terminator if you’re fancy). Unfortunately, the Teen Titans can’t seem to tell the difference, and he about loses his mind when they call him by the wrong name in the latest clip.

“Deadpool? What? He should be saying that he’s not me because I came out waaaaay before he did,” Deathstroke says. Cyborg’s not buying it though, saying “Nah. I’m pretty sure you’re Deadpool.”

Man, that’s got to hurt Deathstroke’s ego a bit right? Your own enemies can’t even get your name right. Harsh.

You can reach the newest clip in the video above.

As you can see in the debut trailer, Deadpool and Deathstroke will be far from the only targets of the Titans’ witty sense of humor, and it even manages to include a jab at the original Green Lantern film, something Deadpool has taken a shot or two at himself.

The official description for Teen Titans GO! To The Movies is listed below.

“It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line.”

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies stars Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville, and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies releases on July 27. As for Deadpool, fans can see the real thing when Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.