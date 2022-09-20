Teen Titans Go! Reveals Epic Zack Snyder-Inspired Art From Crossover Episode

The 365th episode of Teen Titans Go! featured an appearance by Zack Snyder, and new art for the show gives DC's heroes the Snyder Cut treatment. The Teen Titans Go! episode, appropriately titled "365!" takes the heroes to the Warner Bros. Studios lot to find a director for their milestone episode. This is where they meet the prolific director behind Man of Steel and Zack Snyder's Justice League. After meeting Zack Snyder in his home office, the Teen Titans recruit the filmmaker to give them the fan-favorite Snyder Cut. The result is a showdown between the Teen Titans and Darkseid in Snyder's signature style.

Artist Dan Hipp shared his designs for the Teen Titans Go! crossover with Zack Snyder. "Some fun things I got to make for my pals at TTGO and their latest episode," Hipp wrote on Instagram. Hipp shared several designs, including the DC Trinity of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman posing in front of a sunset, a shirtless Aquaman chilling in the ocean with a sea turtle and dolphin, two undead zombies from Army of the Dead and a pair of flying birds with what looks like Amazonian helmets on their heads, and a trio of pics inspired by 300 and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder is currently working on his next original project for Netflix. Rebel Moon stars Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Sophia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, and Corey Stoll. Last week, Snyder announced how fans can win a visit to the movie's set.

"Want to visit me on the set of Rebel Moon in Los Angeles? Check out this video and go to this link to learn more. #RebelMoon," Snyder wrote on Twitter.

In Rebel Moon, when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. The idea for the film reportedly began as a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made a decade prior, but never came to fruition following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

What did you think of Zack Snyder's appearance on Teen Titans Go!? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!