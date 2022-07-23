Zack Snyder to Cameo on Teen Titans Go!

Zack Snyder is making an animation transformation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Man of Steel director will make a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!. The news was revealed during the channel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Snyder's appearance will come in the 365th episode of Teen Titans Go!, appropriately titled "365!" This episode will feature the Robin-led team venturing to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to find a director for the special episode, which will ultimately lead them to the mastermind behind many of the DCEU's biggest titles. The episode will air this fall.

(Photo: Warner Media)

Snyder's Teen Titans Go! cameo is a familiar one. Fellow DCEU director James Gunn is also set to make an animated appearance on an upcoming episode of HBO Max's Harley Quinn, which premieres its third season next week.

"I've been holding onto this for a while. As an enormous fan of the show, it's an incredible honor!" Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!)"

While he's deep in development on other projects, this cameo looks like the only DC-related work Snyder will be doing for the foreseeable future. The director aired his Zack Snyder's Justice League cut of the critically-panned 2017 theatrical version on HBO Max last year. Despite numerous cliffhangers, a follow-up to ZSJL remains non-existent.

"You know what's amazing, is we spent two years in lockdown, and here we are back at a convention, celebrating the artform, feeling good," DC Chief Creative Officer-Publisher Jim Lee said at San Diego Comic-Con. "I work on the projects that are in development. I think the SnyderCut was Zack's vision realized and it was a really satisfying story told, but there are no plans for work on that material. I was happy to help contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there cause I did that years ago. I actually thought it had been erased, but they had kept it in storage."

Regardless of what the future holds, fans are able to watch Snyder's full four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League now on HBO Max. Snyder is set to begin production on his next film, Rebel Moon, this fall.