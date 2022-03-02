The Batman Director Matt Reeves Misses World Premiere After Positive COVID Test

The Batman director Matt Reeves has contracted COVID-19 and had to miss the movie’s world premiere. Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh posted a video from the big event where the filmmaker explained his status. He lamented not being able to be physically present, but wanted everyone to enjoy the film. It’s been a long road to The Batman for Reeves and it has to be crushing not to be there for one of the biggest accomplishments a director can witness. However, from the early returns on the DC Comics film, there’s a lot of reason to believe his vision for the Bat-verse will continue past this first movie. Check out what he had to say down below.

“Sorry I couldn’t be with you all tonight. We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite my being double vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID,” Reeves revealed. “The good news is that I am healthy and good. But, I’m not with you. So, it’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. This was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”

Matt Reeves appears via a video message at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ to say he can’t attend in person because he’s contracted COVID. pic.twitter.com/aaJjy6ffwm — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 1, 2022

Comicbook.com’s Kofi Outlaw gave Reeves’ latest a 4 out of 5:

“The Batman took a long, winding road through its production – including a pass through the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Outlaw explained. “It bears mention, as the resulting film now arriving in theaters feels very much like a product of the world it was produced in: a stunningly fresh vision of the Batman character, world, and lore that ultimately got muddled and lost along the way, but still manages to pull together enough, by the end, to offer fans a doorway to a more promising franchise future.”

Here’s how DC describes The Batman: “THE BATMAN is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

The Batman flies into theaters this weekend.

