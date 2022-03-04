The Batman: Hot Wheels Batmobile Leaks Online

✖

The Batman’s Batmobile has leaked via a Hot Wheels design on social media. Recently, some of the promo art for the movie showcased the hero’s ride. Robert Pattinson will be riding a bit differently in his appearance next summer based on these images from Arkdos Art. During The Batman’s trailer, a lot of social media was impressed by the new Batmobile. (Maybe it got a little overshadowed by that beatdown, but to be fair, that was really impressive.) DC FanDome promises to be another massive event this year. You can probably expect a bigger look at both Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne and this slick ride. In contrast to the tank/Formula 1 hybrid that Ben Affleck was driving in Zack Snyder’s work, it seems like Matt Reeves is hewing closer to American muscle cars for his film. That kind of stylistic choice makes a ton of sense for a younger Batman who’s still refining his technique and his gadgets.

Last year at DC FanDome, Reeves detailed his process for the fans. “One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves explained. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he recalled. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves continued. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

