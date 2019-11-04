The Batman: More Photos of Robert Pattinson Training Surface

The Batman star Robert Pattinson has begun his training to become Batman. Pattinson is training with Rigan Machado, an 8th-degree red and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Machado who has trained Vin Diesel, Charlie Hunnam, and other Hollywood action stars. Now he’s helping to turn Pattinson into DC Comics’ Dark Knight. Over the weekend, Machado shared the first photo of Pattinson in training. Now he’s returned to Instagram with a gallery of photos showing Pattinson training. The photos show Pattinson and Machado sparring on a mat. These look like the kind of fighting skills that will serve Batman well in the new film. You can take a look below.

In October, Pattinson was in the early stages of developing his version of Batman. He had already tried on his Batsuit. “It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

As for how he’s mentally preparing for the role, Pattinson said in another interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

View this post on Instagram Jiujitsu brother A post shared by Rigan Machado (@riganmachado) on Nov 3, 2019 at 5:33pm PST

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by Batman: Year One, but that it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though, and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

What do you think of Pattison’s Batman training for The Batman? Let us know in the comments. The Batman opens in theaters on June 25, 2021

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

Image via Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images