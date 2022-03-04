The Batman Plot Explained By Zoe Kravitz

The Batman is finally playing in theatres and it sees Robert Pattinson playing the titular role alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The movie is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 310 reviews and a 92% audience score after 2,500+ reviews. ComicBook.com‘s own Kofi Outlaw gave the movie a 4 out of 5, and called it “a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise.” In honor of the movie’s release, Kravitz recently paid a visit to The Tonight Show and spoke with Jimmy Fallon about her role, and explained what The Batman is about.

“So, this is a detective story,” Kravitz began. “We’re in year two of Batman being Batman, so it’s not quite an origin story, but it’s still the beginning … And there’s a serial killer in Gotham and [Batman] kind of has to, you know, he follows the clues and figures out what’s going on. And the clues lead him to a nightclub where I work.”

During the interview, Kravitz also revealed that she drank milk like a cat to prepare for the film.

“I was really inspired by that,” she revealed. “I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight. And what I was so interested by was the fact that you can’t read their face at all. Which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they’re going to do…They don’t care! They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts and all that was fine. But, then like getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible.”

During last year’s DC FanDome, Kravitz explained how they created this version of Selina Kyle.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people. But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

The Batman is now playing in theaters.