Zoe Kravitz Reveals She Drank Milk Like A Cat To Prepare For The Batman Role





The Batman‘s Zoe Kravitz shares that she drank milk like a cat to prepare for the film. Catwoman herself sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about the highly-anticipated DC Comics movie. The late night host had to ask about the milk thing because…well…cats. But, she played along with the bit. Kravitz told the host, “I did that! I did.” Then, the Batman star cheekily tweaked Fallon and said, “Maybe? I’m method dude!” The actress also mentioned hanging out with cats in preparation for the role. Both she and Pattinson had a lot of input on how their characters came together on-screen. Does that include method acting with some feline friends? Maybe so, but it sounds like a one time thing rather than Kravitz’s regular choice of beverage these days. Check out what else she told Fallon on his show down below.

“I was really inspired by that,” she revealed. “I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight. And what I was so interested by was the fact that you can’t read their face at all. Which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they’re going to do…They don’t care! They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts and all that was fine. But, then like getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible.”

During last year’s DC FanDome, the Catwoman actress explained how they pulled Selina Kyle together. “I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people. But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

“I think it was about trying to find a way to ground her, so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before,” she added. “And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

Here’s a fresh synopsis for The Batman: “An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

