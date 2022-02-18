The Batman: Matt Reeves Releases Michael Giacchino’s Catwoman Theme

DC fans are counting down the days until the big-screen debut of The Batman, which will bring an unprecedented interpretation of the Dark Knight’s universe to life in film. As the hype for the film’s various characters and aesthetic decisions have grown, so has the hype for Michael Giacchino’s score, with his original theme for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne / Batman already becoming a staple. On Thursday, The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves took to social media to share the final character theme prior to the film’s release — the musical ode for Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle / Catwoman. This comes after both Giacchino and WaterTower Music teased the theme’s release earlier this month, following proper debuts of the Batman and Riddler themes. You can check it out in the tweet below.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said of working on the film in a 2020 interview with Collider. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino explained. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

In The Batman, during his second year of fighting crime, Batman pursues the Riddler, a serial killer who targets elite Gotham City citizens. He uncovers corruption that connects to his own family during the investigation, and is forced to make new allies to catch the Riddler and bring the corrupt to justice. The film’s cast also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 4th.