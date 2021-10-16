The Batman Director & Zoe Kravitz Tease Selina Kyle’s Evolution Into “Iconic” Catwoman

In The Batman not only is the world getting a new Caped Crusader in Robert Pattinson but a brand new Catwoman with Zoe Kravitz taking on the role. Though multiple actress have played the part of the DC anti-hero in the past, Kravitz and The Batman director Matt Reeves are gearing up for the long haul and are apparently planning to tell her story over multiple movies. Speaking at DC FanDome this year, the pair teased that the story of the new Selina Kyle will evolve over the course of this movie and potentially even more as she becomes the Catwoman that fans know and love.

“I obviously understand the gravity of a character like this and what she means to so many people,” Kravitz said during DC FanDome 2012. “But what felt really important was to really focus on the story that we’re telling in this moment, you know, and try and create a real human being. I don’t want her to be an idea. You know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to her own pain, and her history. So I really, really focused on this particular story in this particular moment in this woman’s life.”

Reeves added: “I think it was about trying to find a way… to ground her so that she felt like she had an emotional journey that made sense for who she was that ended up being Selina Kyle, but was one that we hadn’t seen before. And yet, in some ways, it does connect to the comics. I mean, that’s the thing which would be fun to share with an audience is that there are very there are a lot of iconic Selina Kyle aspects to the story, but I don’t think any version of any of the Batman stories that have done any Selina stuff have done it in this way.”

Kravitz went on to note that they’re building toward something big with their new version of the DC Comics characters, teasing: “Because this is the foundation that we’re setting right now, right? As we move forward and see her become Catwoman, that heart and that humanity will always be there.”

Fans are already loving Kravitz’ in the role of Selina Kyle in the new film, and the latest trailer for the movie shows off a lot of her different looks (with a tease of a Bat/Cat for the ‘shippers).

The Batman will debut in theaters on March 4, 2022.