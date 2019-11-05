The Batman: Robert Pattinson Learning Jiu-Jitsu From John Wick Trainer

Photos have surfaced over the past week of actor Robert Pattinson beginning his training for The Batman, which will begin shooting early next year. Given that the role of the iconic vigilante is physically taxing, seeing Pattinson hard at work training months ahead of time comes as no surprise. However, it is worth paying attention to who he’s training with, and Pattinson is undoubtedly working with one of the best.

The photos of Pattinson were originally posted online by Rigan Machado, an 8th degree red and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and one of the well-known Machado brothers. Not only is Machado incredibly skilled in his craft, but he’s also worked with some of the biggest action stars in the world. This includes actors like Vin Diesel, Charlie Hunnam, and Keanu Reeves, the latter of which trained with Machado for one of his most popular roles: John Wick.

In preparation for the first John Wick film, Reeves worked closely with Machado to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and it certainly paid off. John Wick is regarded as one of better action franchises out there, due in large part to Reeves’ work as the main character.

Machado’s posts about his training with Pattinson have been deleted from Instagram, so the studio is likely trying to keep everything regarding The Batman under wraps.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson said in an interview last month when asked about trying on the Batsuit. “I put it on. I remember saying to [director] Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit!’”

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson continued. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman arrives on June 25, 2021 and is being directed by Matt Reeves. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright.