Robert Pattinson’s Batman Meets Vanessa Hudgens’ Catwoman in Epic Fan Art

Now that Robert Pattinson has officially landed the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, fans are eager to see exactly who fills out The Batman‘s supporting cast. Fan artist WillGray_Art recently brought one of the most popular fancasts – Vanessa Hudgens as Selina Kyle/Catwoman – to life. The new piece, which you can check out below, imagines Pattinson’s Bruce and Hudgens’ Selina slow dancing at an event together.

While Catwoman is rumored to possibly appear in The Batman, alongside Robin, Penguin, and Riddler, there’s no telling if Hudgens will be the one to take the role. The actress recently took to Instagram to share several pieces of fanart of her in the role, campaigning for fans to “make this happen”.

Regardless of whether or not Hudgens ends up playing Catwoman, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of hype surrounding The Batman. The film is expected to follow a younger Bruce Wayne finding his footing as the world’s greatest detective, with interesting results.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” writer/director Matt Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

