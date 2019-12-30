The Batman: New Set Photos Give Off Animated Series Vibes

Batman is finally getting another solo outing on the big screen in 2021, the first since Christian Bale hung up the cowl in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. Director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson are getting ready to head into production on The Batman as we begin a new decade, and fans are actively looking for any and all information regarding the upcoming film. Most everything regarding The Batman is being kept under lock and key, but that will change as filming begins, and a few set photos are already revealing just a little bit about what everyone can expect come 2021. It looks like Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader will be turning back the clock just a bit and including the use of airships used by the Gotham City Police Department in Batman: The Animated Series.

Some photos arrived online recently and revealed that The Batman would be including some sort of Cathedral set at the Cardigan Airfield in England. One of the sheds was reportedly being converted into a Cathedral, leading to plenty of speculation. However, a new photo started making its rounds on Monday featuring a fleet of blimps surrounding the airfield.

An account calling itself “Batsource” first shared the photos on Twitter, saying that the blimps circling the cathedral set were going to be used in The Batman, but the post has since been deleted. It gained enough traction before being deleted, however, that other accounts have started to share it.

Oh man, oh man. Airships in a Batman movie? Yesssss. pic.twitter.com/KuBxOn5Hap — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) December 30, 2019

As Batsource notes in a follow-up tweet, it isn’t a guarantee that these blimps, which appear to be tethered to the ground in the photo, will actually be featured in the new movie. These could be devices meant to keep other aircraft out of the space above the set, or to keep an eye on drones coming near for photos. Since there has been nothing official from Warner Bros., and these blimps aren’t marked with any sort of Gotham insignia, it’s hard to know exactly what purpose they serve or if they’ll ultimately be in the film at all.

If the blimps are used, fans of the Animated Series and Arkham Knight games will certainly be pleased to see the GCPD using their airships once again.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.